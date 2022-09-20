Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.