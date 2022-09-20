Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $451,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

NYSE:AMT opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $294.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

