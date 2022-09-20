Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,422 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

SCHK stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80.

