Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

