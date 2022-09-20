Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.