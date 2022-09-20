Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,714 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,731,000 after buying an additional 249,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after buying an additional 105,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,279,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 231,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYD opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

