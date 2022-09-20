Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,616,517,000 after acquiring an additional 301,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.29 and a 1 year high of $361.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

