Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Faceter (FACE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $185,590.72 and $1.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers.FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

