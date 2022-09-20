Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 25.9%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 25.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,662,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 387,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 25.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.43 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.