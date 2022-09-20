FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00029438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00887089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

