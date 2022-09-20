FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $288.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.57.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,061.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

