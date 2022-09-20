Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,100 ($13.29).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 905 ($10.94) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,381.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 992.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,387.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

