First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cigna were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.85. 9,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,956. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

