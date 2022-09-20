First Affirmative Financial Network Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in CME Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,096. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

