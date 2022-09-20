First Affirmative Financial Network Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MUI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.