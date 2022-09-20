First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $58,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.