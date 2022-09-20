First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,254 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. 5,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.63. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

