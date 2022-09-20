Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,559,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 2,889,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

FGSGF stock remained flat at $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $2.69.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

