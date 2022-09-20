FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0.6%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $50.77. 154,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 151,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 52.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

