Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,414. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

