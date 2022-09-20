Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,400 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 831,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Formula One Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.33. 77,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 1.12. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.