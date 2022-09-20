Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.33. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 19,248 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

