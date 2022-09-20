Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.6 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Frontera Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

