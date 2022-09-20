Gaj Finance (GAJ) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $12,288.10 and $34.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.