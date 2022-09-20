Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Up 3.6%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.67. 142,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 259,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $432.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 74.84% and a net margin of 10.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

