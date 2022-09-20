Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Gecina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $82.60 on Friday. Gecina has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

