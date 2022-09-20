General Electric (LON:GEC) Shares Down 36.6%

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) dropped 36.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.59 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.59 ($0.80). Approximately 349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

General Electric Stock Down 36.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.19 million and a PE ratio of -14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.89.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

