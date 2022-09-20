Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 77.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

