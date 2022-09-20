Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Global-e Online Stock Down 0.8 %

Global-e Online stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 867,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,283. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

