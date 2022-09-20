Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 309,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $125.32. 31,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,526. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 694.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

