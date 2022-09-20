Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 9.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.95% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

