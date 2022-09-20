Golden Green Inc. Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

