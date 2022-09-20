Golden Green Inc. Sells 2,480 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.56, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

