Golden Green Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

