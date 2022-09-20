Golden Green Inc. Sells 820 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up about 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mosaic by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 586,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

MOS stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

