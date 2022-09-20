Golden Green Inc. Takes $491,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 628.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 95,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 151,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $554.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.