Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,091 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

