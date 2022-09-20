Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €14.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GYC. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

GYC opened at €10.78 ($11.00) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a one year high of €20.14 ($20.55). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.28.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

