GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. 4,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,955. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.