GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
