Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives $250.00 Average PT from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Haleon Trading Up 0.5 %

HLN opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

