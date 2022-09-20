Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 76,538 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 3.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Target worth $74,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target stock opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.75. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

