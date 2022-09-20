Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 79,079 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $94,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

