Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,053,326 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,053,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,274,000. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

