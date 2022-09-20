Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 7,900 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.23% of MasTec worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MasTec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. 4,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

