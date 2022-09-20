Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 15,800 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after buying an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 24,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,087. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 265.00, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

