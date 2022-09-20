Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 10,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $49,520.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

