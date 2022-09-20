Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 156.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,567,000 after buying an additional 1,175,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 240,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $232.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

