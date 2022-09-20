Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cavco Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.67% of Cavco Industries worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $208.32. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,213. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.44 and a 200 day moving average of $236.01.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

