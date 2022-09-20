Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €182.20 ($185.92) and last traded at €190.60 ($194.49). Approximately 37,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €202.00 ($206.12).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €279.00 and its 200 day moving average is €312.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft



Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Stories

