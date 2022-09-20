Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target Lowered to €155.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($193.88) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPGLY. HSBC upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $211.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $93.21 and a one year high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

